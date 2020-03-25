Quarantine hospital opposed in Andhra, situation normalised after cops intervene

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Police were deployed to bring the situation under control after locals opposed the move of setting up a quarantine hospital on the premises of Vasavi Engineering College here.

The Medical and Family welfare department officials are setting up a 100-bed quarantine hospital in the premises of Vasavi Engineering College at Nandamuru village in Pedana Mandal of the Krishna district. However, some local people opposed to the move.

They reached the college last night and demanded that quarantine hospital should not be set up in their village. A police force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to eight in the state after a 25-year-old man was confirmed positive for the disease in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. (ANI)

