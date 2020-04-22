Quarantine of DHFL Group's Wadhawan brothers ends, Maha home minster requests CBI, ED to take custody

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the state police has written to both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intimating them that Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan along with their family members will be released from quarantine today and the agencies could come and take necessary action against them.

The Wadhwan brothers, accused in multi-crore Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) scam and Yes Bank scam will remain in the state police's custody until the agencies take over, said the minister.

"The CBI and ED have been informed that the institutional quarantine of 23 members of the Wadhawan family ends today. The local police will hand over all of them to these central investigative agencies," the minister posted in Marathi and Hindi.

A letter to the CBI and the ED was signed by the Superintendent of Police of Satara, Tejaswi Satpute.

"As per the letter received from the Collector of Satara district, all 23 persons of the Wadhawan family will be released from institutional quarantine on April 22. So it is requested to do the needful logistical arrangement regarding them," Satpute wrote.

23 members of the Wadhawan family were placed under institutional quarantine by the local police after they travelled to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Maharashtra Special Principal Secretary in the Home Ministry Amitabh Gupta, who allegedly gave travel permission to the Wadhawan family from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar amid the COVID-19 lockdown, was sent on compulsory leave until the completion of a probe in the matter.

Sources said the permission letter was issued by the Special Principal Secretary in the Home Department. It mentions the number of five cars and also lists the names of persons, who will be in each car.

The letter said that they were known to the signatory and were his family friends and travelling from Khandala to Mahableshwar for "family emergency." It sought cooperation to allow them to reach the destination.

DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for money laundering. (ANI)

