Quarantined man in Ranchi jumps off third floor, dies

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): A man, who had been kept in quarantine at a hospital in Ranchi, died after jumping from the third floor of the building on Tuesday.

The person was taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) trauma centre following the incident where he died.

"The person who jumped off Lake View hospital building today has succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

"Other persons who were in quarantine with him have said that he was a little disturbed and wanted to go home," said police.

The state has so far reported 46 positive COVID-19 cases including two deaths. (ANI)

