Siwan (Bihar) [India], April 5 (ANI): A clash broke out on Saturday between block officials and people lodged at a quarantine centre in Raghunathpur Block of Siwan district.
One person was allegedly injured in the incident.
Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting via video conferencing with the health department officials and specialist doctors in Patna.
The Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with the officials and doctors to take stock of the situation in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to an official.
To address the problems of Bihar's migrant workers stuck in Delhi, a control room has been set up at Bihar Bhawan in the national capital. (ANI)
Quarantined people clash with officials in Bihar's Siwan
ANI | Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:26 IST
Siwan (Bihar) [India], April 5 (ANI): A clash broke out on Saturday between block officials and people lodged at a quarantine centre in Raghunathpur Block of Siwan district.