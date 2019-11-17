BJP leader Vijay Goel speaking to reporters on Sunday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Questions should be asked from Kejriwal on pollution: Vijay Goel

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Sunday said that questions should be asked from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who did not work on reducing pollution for more than 1500 days.
"Gautam Gambhir was not able to come for one meeting but Kejriwal government did not work for more than 1500 days on pollution. Questions should be asked to Kejriwal by the media," Goel told reporters.
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had skipped a key meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development over air pollution in the national capital on November 15. The meeting was ultimately called off as MPs and bureaucrats were absent.
Goel further charged the Kejriwal government and said that its measures on pollution have failed to curb it.
"The Supreme Court has said that the work that should have been done on pollution in Delhi has not been done by the Delhi government. The Supreme Court also said that the odd-even scheme did not have any impact on pollution," he said.
"Stubble has been burning for the last 30 years but why did the pollution go up during the last five years. Kejriwal should resign. If the Eastern Western peripheral way was not there it would have been difficult to live in Delhi. This work was done by the central government," he added.
The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in a 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Sunday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 365 which falls under 'very poor' category. The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate; 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'. (ANI)

