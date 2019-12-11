Queues for onions continue in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The long wait in queues for onions appear to be continuing in Andhra Pradesh. Consumers were seen standing in queues since morning to purchase onions at Rythu bazaars here.

However, with new stocks of onions coming into the market, there is some relaxation.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a protest at Nandigama Rythu bazaar demanding a curb in rising prices of onions and pulses.

The party also demanded that onions be supplied through ration shops.

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, sparking protests in several places. (ANI)

