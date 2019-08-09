Quit India Movement anniversary: President Kovind felicitates freedom fighters, PM Modi meets them

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind felicitated freedom-fighters at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday on the occasion of 77th anniversary of Quit India Movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the freedom fighters and greeted them on this occasion.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among the dignitaries present there.

The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism. On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of Do or Die to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year. (ANI)

