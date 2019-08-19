Quota should only be provided to those who truly need it: BJP leader Dinakar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday lauded RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on reservations and said the quota should only be provided to the people who truly need it.

"This is the time for a healthy discussion on reservations. Mohan Bhagwat's comments on reservations are truly of nationalistic approach. There should be a harmonious discussion between those who are applying for reservations and those opposing. It should only be provided to those who truly need it," Dinakar told ANI.

Earlier, Bhagwat had called for reforms in the existing reservation system in the country.

"Economic criteria in reservations are one of the most important debates, which should be debated in Parliament. We would like to maintain 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, which was provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader said.

Dinakar had in June joined the BJP after resigning from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as its member and spokesperson. (ANI)

