Quran in Braille system distributed to visually impaired students in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): In a first of its kind initiative, the "Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association" on Friday distributed sets of the Quran written in Braille system to visually impaired students in Srinagar.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Institute for Person with Disabilities and the Madrasa Imdadiya Tamil Nadu.



Speaking to ANI, Abrar Bhatt from "Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association" said, "The distribution was free of cost for visually impaired students who are willing to read Quran. In Kashmir valley, those students who are visually impaired have already joined special schools run by the government and some non-government organizations where they are getting education with the Braille system. But after twelve years of hard work done by the Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association, visually impaired students got the sets of holy Quran written in Braille system."



"With the help of the Braille method we can learn other subjects very well but this is the first time that we will learn the holy Quran which is a very precious book and a special gift from Allah. So we are thankful to our association and institute of Imdadiya Tamil Nadu that supported and helped us on a large scale," a student told ANI. (ANI)

