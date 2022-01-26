R-Day: Indian Embassy holds mobility aid distribution camp in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, the Defence Wing, Embassy of India, organised a mobility aid distribution camp at Dharan, Nepal.

The camp was held under the aegis of PPO, Dharan for Bhu Puus of Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

In this camp, 32 Divyangjan Bhu Puus and their family members were provided with wheelchairs and walking aids.



According to the Indian Army, Bhu Puus and their family members who are suffering from age-related disability or infirmity and other health problems were proactively identified during pension documentation camps and rallies. Department of Orthopaedics, BPKIHS Dharan assisted in conducting the health checkup. Indian Army believes the mobility aid will restore near normalcy in their bodily functions and empower them to connect with mainstream society.



"Our efforts exhibit our concern and commitment towards the welfare of our Bhu Puus and the Nepali society. We were, we are and we will always be there for our Bhu Puus," said Indian Army.

Defence Wing has been undertaking numerous special measures in the interest of its Bhu Puus and the society during the pandemic times to ease their difficulties. Various efforts include timely payment of pension, virtual identification, digitalisation, blood donation camps, ration distribution, mask and sanitiser distribution, aid to local administration, wheelchair distribution, new docu rallies to cover maximum areas etc, said the Indian Army. (ANI)

