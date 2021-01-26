R-Day parade: Dept of Biotech showcases Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan through Covid -19 vaccine tableau

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Department of Biotechnology highlighted the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and showcased the COVID-19 vaccine development process in their tableau at Rajpath on Tuesday.

The theme of the tableau was 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID'.

The tractor portion showed larger than life statue of a scientist with COVID vaccine, signifying the historic achievement to save mankind.

The trailer portion was divided into 5 sections.





The first cabin showed an electron microscope describing the process of virus isolation and characterization.

The second cabin showed the cell separator, cell grower and virus storage system depicting large scale virus propagation and production.

The third cabin had a vaccine research lab.

The fourth cabin showed vaccine production in bioreactors and vaccine production lab.

The fifth cabin showed clinical trial for Phase-I and Phase-II. Outside the Cabin, the Phase-3 clinical trial on human beings was shown.

The Department of biotechnology is focused on creating an ecosystem to foster innovative product development, with societal relevance. The development of indigenous vaccines, novel point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic formulations based on traditional knowledge is establishing research resources and offering services. (ANI)

