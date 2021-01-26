R-Day Parade: West Bengal tableau showcases Sabooj Sathi scheme

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): West Bengal tableau at the Republic Day parade showcased the Sabooj Sathi scheme.



Sabooj Sathi or the Green Companion is a State Government scheme which aims at increasing access to higher education through the distribution of bicycles to all students in classes IX to XII across 12,000 Government and Government-aided schools of West Bengal.





The tractor portion featured an Inkpot and a stack of books, representing empowerment through education.

The trailer showed a phalanx of life-sized models of students, mounted on bicycles and directed towards the icon, symbolizing mass transition of students towards 'Higher Education', incentivized by 'Sabooj Sathi'.

This scheme was launched in October 2015 and about one Crore students have been provided free bicycles. It has brought a paradigm shift in the empowerment of students. It is bringing transformation by increasing enrolment in class IX and reducing the dropouts. Its ICT-enabled implementation network has won prestigious National and International awards. (ANI)

