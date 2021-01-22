R-day rehearsal: One gate each to remain open for entry, exit at Central Secretariat metro station

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Gate number 1 of the Central Secretariat metro station will be used only for entry while gate number 2 will be used only for exit from the metro till 12 noon, during the Republic Day parade dress rehearsal on Saturday, informed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday.



The gate number 3 of Udyog Bhawan metro station will be used for both entries and exit, up to 12 noon.

"To allow for an easy commute during the Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal, gate number 1 shall be used for entry and gate number 2 for the exit at Central Secretariat and gate number 3 shall be used for entry/exit at Udyog Bhawan until 12:00 pm on January 23, 2021," DMRC tweeted.

Earlier, the DMRC had informed that the gates of the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon for the Republic Day parade dress rehearsal. (ANI)

