R-Day violence: Delhi Police files supplementary chargesheet against Deep Sidhu, others

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a fresh supplementary chargesheet in connection with the case relating to the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day against Deep Sidhu and others in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court.

The fresh supplementary chargesheet was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar. The Court deferred on point of taking cognisance of the chargesheet for June 19.

The chargesheet has named Deep Sidhu and others as accused in the case. The first chargesheet was filed before a magistrate in Tis Hazari Court on May 17.

Police have named 16 persons including Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni and Khempreet as accused in the case.

The chargesheet said that Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana were among the main alleged conspirators of the violence.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various charges dealing with sedition, rioting, violence, attempt to murder and dacoity. Later, the case was transferred to the crime branch of Delhi police.



The chargesheet runs to around 3000 pages and the names of some farmer leaders are also mentioned in it.

Police said that Lakha Sidhana and six others are named as absconding accused as they are evading arrest.

Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in this case, was later released on bail. Delhi Police has alleged that he instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and to breach barricades with tractors on January 26.

Delhi Police had told the Court that there was video evidence to show that Sidhu entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. It also told the court that he was at the rampart of the fort where a flag was raised.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell and local police and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence. (ANI)

