R-Day violence: Youth Akali Dal to 'gherao' Delhi Police personnel for singling out Punjabi youth for arrests

Chandigarh [India] February 26 (ANI): The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) will gherao Delhi Police personnel for singling out Punjabi youth for arrests by registering false cases against them in connection with the January 26 incidents in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said, "Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Parambans Singh Romana today announced that YAD will gherao Delhi Police personnel singling out Punjabi youth for arrests by registering false cases against them in connection with the January 26 incidents."

"We stand by our youth. I request all affected families to seek the support of the YAD in this connection. We will not allow any discrimination against our youth at any cost, Romana said," SAD tweeted.



During the farmers' tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws, some people broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

Several numbers of FIRs (First Information Reports) have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO (Income Tax Office) where a farmer died after his tractor overturned.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

