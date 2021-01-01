Rabri Devi extends New Year greetings to people of Bihar, takes dig at alliance government

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 1 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Friday extended her new year greetings to the people of the state.

She also took a dig at the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

"I wish a happy new year to all residents of the state. May this year be prosperous for all of you," she said.

Rabri Devi said that the alliance government in Bihar in which BJP and JD-U are partners was not working smoothly and "BJP was dominating JD-U".

Answering a query about the health of party leader Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi said they were in touch with doctors and his treatment is continuing. She said Lalu Prasad was also taking precautions. (ANI)