Radha Soami Satsang Beas helps needy, offers centres for isolation camps to fight COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets.

It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and for storage of wheat.

"Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), on the instructions of the present spiritual master Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has come out to extend all possible help to the government and the people of the country by not only rendering financial support but also by offering its centres across India to be utilized as shelter for migrant labourers, isolation camps and storage of wheat by district administration," the organization said in a release.

It said they were providing packed meals to those who are unable to move out and earn a livelihood owing to complete lockdown.

RSSB started packed meal distribution on March 26 and as of April 16, about 12 lakh packed meals are being distributed daily all over the country through 250 plus centres, the release said, adding that the meals were prepared by observing hygiene and social distancing. (ANI)

