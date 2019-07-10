Radio collar to help track lions in Gir forest

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] July 10 (ANI): Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment Department on Wednesday said that with radio-collaring of lions in Gir forest">Gir forest it will be possible to monitor their movement.

Gupta while talking to ANI said: "State of the art radio collars have been imported from Germany and around 70 lions have already been equipped with it."

"By radio-collaring a few lions of certain prides we will be able to locate the movement of those pride. Apart from this, we will also be able to track the health of the lion," he said.

Gupta also informed that a geo-fencing system has been established which helps to identify areas safe for lions.

"We have a control room which monitors their movement at least a few times a day. The geo-fencing system also helps us to know if the lions go into areas not safe for them," he added.

Gupta concluded saying that "We are thinking of extending this radio collaring to other cats like leopards." (ANI)

