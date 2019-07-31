Raebareli accident: CBI registers case, constitutes team for 'speedy and smooth investigation'

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in connection with the Unnao rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.

The investigative agency has registered case under Sections 120-B, 302, 307, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and further notification dated July 30 from the Government of India, and has taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at Gurubaxganj police station in Raebareli on July 29, read a statement.

"10 accused including an MLA and others, all residents of Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) and 15-20 unknown others have been named in the FIR. It was alleged that the accused persons were conspiring, threatening and harassing the family of the complainant. It was further alleged that in this matter, the accident that occurred on 28.07.2019 has resulted in loss of two lives. Also, the Unnao victim and the family lawyer (both passengers in a car) are still under treatment at a hospital in Lucknow," read the statement from the CBI.

The investigative agency has constituted a team for "speedy and smooth investigation of the case." Further investigation is in progress.

The has been registered against Unnao rape accused and suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the rape survivor's accident. The investigating agency also filed charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation against 20 unknown people.

Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh's kin Arun Singh has also been named in the case.

The accident took place on Sunday when the victim was on her way to Raebareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer. Her aunts succumbed to their injuries. She and her lawyer were grievously injured.

Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year. The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

