Raebareli: Welfare officer beaten by children of Gandhi Seva Niketan Ashram

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A woman welfare officer posted at Gandhi Seva Niketan Ashram in Chak Dhaurahra in the district on Tuesday alleged that the students abused and even beat her up at the behest of the Ashram's administration.

"I work in the Gandhi Seva Niketan Ashram. The manager of the institution provoked the students to beat and abuse me. I was hit with chairs and slapped by children. I am here to file my complaint with the District Magistrate," Mamata Dubey told reporters here.

The whole incident has been caught on the CCTV camera.

"The administration of the Ashram has kept on troubling me. Two days ago, the door of the washroom was locked while I was inside," said Dubey, alleging that she was mistreated even in the past. (ANI)

