RAF played important role in maintaining peace during Delhi riots: Nityanand Rai

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said Rapid Action Force, a specialised wing of CRPF to deal with riots and riot-like situations, played an important role in maintaining peace during riots in north-east Delhi.

Addressing the anniversary parade of RAF, he said Delhi violence was a conspiracy to disturb peace in the country but RAF defeated the evil intentions and maintained peace.

"During the Delhi riots this year, RAF played an important role to maintain peace in north-east Delhi. There was a conspiracy to disturb peace in the country. But RAF defeated the evil intentions and maintained peace," he said.

He also lauded CRPF and said during his visit to Jharkhand, he saw that the force had provided electricity through its generators for school kids who wanted to study but were facing power outages.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said in a press release that Rapid Action Force is a specialized force created to maintain public order in the eventuality of riotous and disastrous situations.



The release said it's a versatile force with immense inherent capabilities and a neutral, professional force specialized in its task, "which reaches the site of crisis in 'moment's time'".

It said women are an integral part of RAF operational detachment and are trained and put on operational roles wherever and whenever troops are deployed.

"All over the country RAF troops were widely deployed during the pandemic and became COVID warriors in many ways," the release said.

It said with RAF expected to play agreater role of a stabilising neutral police force in different law and order situations , it will have to dwell not only on what it possesses at present but also embark on constant review and upgrading of its capabilities further.

"The challenges coming ahead are to be taken as opportunities to make the RAF as a principal force to maintain public order in the country. It has already commenced its march in this direction," the release said. (ANI)

