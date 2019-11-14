Rafale fighter jet (File photo)
Rafale fighter jet (File photo)

Rafale issue 'exercise of vilification' and doubting Defence purchase process, Govt says

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The government said that the controversy on the Rafale fighter jet deal was an "exercise of vilification and casting doubts on the Defence acquisition process", which was put to an end by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Hours after the Supreme Court's verdict dismissing review pleas seeking probe in the case, the Defence Ministry said that the controversy left an adverse impact on the morale of security forces.
The government quoted a part of the verdict to emphasize that the review petitions -- filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan -- did not hold any merit.
"It does appear that the endeavor of the petitioners is to construe themselves as an Appellate Authority to determine each aspect of the contract and call upon the Court to do the same. We do not believe this to be jurisdiction to be exercised," an official release quoted a part of the court order.
It further quoted the court judgment to say that the court upheld and did not find any flaw in the decision-making process in defence acquisition. "We have elaborately dealt with the pleas of the learned counsel for the parties in our order dated 14.12.2018 under the heads of 'Decision Making Process', 'Pricing' and 'Offsets'," it further quoted the court.
"On pricing, the Court has upheld the position of the government that the price of the aircraft is lower than the previous deal and remarked," the press release said.
The government said that that court allowed its request for correction of an error in the December 2018 judgment which formed a major basis for the filing of the review by the petitioners.
A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a clutch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by the Modi government from France. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:52 IST

Harivansh, Nityanand Rai condole demise of Vashishtha Narayan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh and said that his demise was a big loss for Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:50 IST

WB Guv denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government has not responded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare draft CMP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

'Mo School': CM urges Odisha alumni to create healthy education...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the alumni from Odisha to join "Mo School" movement to create a healthy education eco-system in education, which can help to achieve transformational goals of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:19 IST

Welcome SC's decision to refer Sabarimala issue to a larger...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to refer a batch of petitions in the Sabarimala case to a larger constitutional bench.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:10 IST

BJP, AJSU heading for a split ahead of Jharkhand polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The alliance between the ruling BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in Jharkhand appears heading for a split over seat-sharing with the BJP saying that it has left nine seats for its ally who has to decide how it wants to move ahead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:07 IST

SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court order doesn't bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:59 IST

SC verdict on Rafale shows truth can be troubled but not defeated: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): BJP working President JP Nadda on Thursday said that his party welcomes the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the review petitions filed in the Rafale deal and for stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had used it to drag the apex court into politics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:34 IST

Andhra: Temple demolished as part of road-widening exercise, BJP...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Kanakadurga Malleswara Swamy temple in the Kolli Sarada market area here was demolished as part of a road-widening plan after another temple at an alternate piece of land was constructed, said city planner of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:26 IST

Manohar Parrikar's son attacks Rahul Gandhi on Rafale order

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Mounting attack on Rahul Gandhi, former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions in the Rafale case should be a "learning experience" for the Congress leader.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:17 IST

Indian Railways enters into Procurement cum Maintenance deal with MELPL

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Indian Railways on Thursday entered into Procurement cum Maintenance Agreement with Madhepura Electric Locomotive Pvt. Ltd. (MELPL) as part of largest Foreign Direct Investment project of Indian Railways.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:13 IST

Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh arrested in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and ex-CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Thursday.

Read More
iocl