Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria speaking to ANI here on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria speaking to ANI here on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Rafale-Su-30MKI deadly combo will make Pak, other enemies worried: IAF

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:52 IST

Mont De Marsan [France], July 11 (ANI): Once the French Rafale and the Russian Su-30MKI jets start operating jointly in the Indian Air Force (IAF), it will be a deadly combination and will make our enemies including Pakistan worried in case of any conflict, said Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria.
Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Exercise Garuda, Bhadauria on Thursday said in case Pakistan dares a February 27-type attack on India after the two jets start operating together in India, the losses suffered by Pakistan would be very very high and attrition that we will inflict upon them also would be very very high.
"Once the Su-30MKI and the Rafale start operating together, it will be a potent combination against our adversaries, be it Pakistan or anybody else. It will be a potent capability. Any adversary would be worried about such a combination," Bhadauria, who is here to attend Indo-French Air Force exercise Garuda 6.
"For any such (February 27-type) operation by Pakistan, they would have losses much more. We would have larger weapons and we would have better weapons. The attrition that we will inflict would be very very high," he said when asked if Pakistan would dare to carry out a February 27-type operation after the two fighter aircraft start operating.
IAF Vice Chief also said that he was looking forward to fly the Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force.
Bhadauria was the head of the Indian team that negotiated with France for the deal to acquire 36 Rafale jets in 2016.
After India attacked a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot town, the Pakistanis counter attacked firing air to air missiles from deep within their territory but the attack was foiled by the Indian Air Force MiG-21s and Su-30s.
Following the aerial conflict, the Indian Air Force had stated that if the Rafales were part of the fleet at that time, the Pakistanis would not have even dared to come close to the LoC.
The Rafale with its Meteor air to air and Scalp air to ground missiles is believed to be the best fighter jet in the continent.
An IAF contingent is currently in France for the joint exercise 'Garuda' with the French Air Force (FAF) to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the two Air Forces.
India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their cooperation over the last many years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighters with France in the year 2016. The first squadron would be based in Ambala while the second one would go to Hashimara on the border with China. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:23 IST

Effective supervision must be focus area for aerospace safety:...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Effective supervision and safety orientation to minimise human error must be the focus area for improving aerospace safety record, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command (SWAC) Air Marshal HS Arora said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:13 IST

Jagan attacks previous Naidu govt on farmer welfare, announces...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday accused the previous TDP government of ignoring the welfare of farmers and cheating them by not paying subsidy amounting to over Rs 2,000 crore for seeds, fertilizers and other agriculture-

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:12 IST

K'taka crisis: Ganesh Hukkeri issues whip to party MLAs, says...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Chikkodi MLA and chief whip of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government Ganesh Hukkeri on Thursday issued a whip to party MLAs to attend the Assembly session to pass the finance bill on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:08 IST

Congress protests over political crisis in Karnataka, Goa...

New Delhi, July 11 (ANI): UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led a protest of party lawmakers against the BJP-led government over political developments in Karnataka and Goa, with the party also staging a walkout in both the houses of parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:06 IST

Andhra govt to provide Rs 1 crore to each MLA to tackle drinking...

Amaravati (Andra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced to sanction Rs 1 crore to every MLA to take all necessary steps to solve the drinking water scarcity in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:54 IST

MoS Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya will flag off an inland waterways vessel containing cargo from Bhutan to Bangladesh via Brahmaputra river and the Indo-Bangla Protocol Route tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:46 IST

NDRF deployed to rescue boy trapped in Mumbai gutter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deployed for rescue and search operation of an 18-month-old boy who fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:46 IST

AIATF hails Centre's decision to ban Sikhs for Justice

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 11 (ANI): The All India Anti-Terrorists Front (AIATF) on Thursday lauded the central government for banning radical outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:42 IST

Dissident MLAs meet Karnataka Assembly Speaker after Supreme Court order

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): The political stalemate in Karnataka continued with 10 dissident MLAs meeting Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday and tendering their resignations which he said he will consider to his 'satisfaction' whether they are genuine and voluntary before

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:37 IST

Telangana: Forest dept demolishes mall build in name of mosque;...

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): The forest officials here demolished an under-construction structure, which they claimed was a mall and was being illegally constructed on forest reserve land in the name of building a mosque.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:56 IST

Ayodhya land dispute: SC seeks report from mediation panel by July 18

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday requested Justice (Retd) FMI Kalifulla, the chairperson of the three-member mediation panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, to submit a report by July 18.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:55 IST

Economy is weak, ensure bold structural reforms to boost growth:...

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the economy was "weak" and the Union Budget was expected to be "bold" for taking up structural reforms and improving investment but any such step was missing in the Budget as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitha

Read More
iocl