Rafales have landed but Rahul Gandhi yet to take off, says Rajnath Singh

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], September 2 (ANI): Slamming Congress and the Gandhi family for institutionalising corruption, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday pointed out that while Rafale had landed in India Rahul Gandhi is yet to take off.

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day Gujarat state executive in Kevadia, Narmada, the Minister targeted the Congress leadership over defence equipment procurement and said, "Congress and Rahul Gandhi made Rafale an issue. These aircraft have now landed in India while Rahul Gandhi is yet to take off."

Referring to the recent washed out monsoon session of Parliament he said, "Opposing for sake of opposition led to interrupted Parliament session. We should devote time and energy to dealing with opposition to a limited extent if you do it in excess, the result will be Rahul Gandhi."

The Union Minister in his address said that Congress indulged in self-promotion and forgot about the welfare of people and is misusing Mahatma Gandhi's surname.

"Congress used Gandhi surname to the maximum extent. So much so that they even adopted Gandhi as their own surname. But they forgot to work on tasks Mahatma Gandhi left for them. They indulged in prospering themselves and Congress. In fact, they institutionalised corruption," said Singh.

Comparing the transparent and accountable tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with that of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, "earlier there were complaints about 16 paise out of 100 paise reaching the beneficiaries. Now the money goes directly in the account of beneficiaries through DBT."

While calling BJP a machine that wins the trust of people in elections he said, "not just Indians but political analysts abroad too are keenly watching the developments in the poll-bound states of UP and Gujarat."

While listing failures of Congress in removing poverty, Singh cited the example of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Take an example of farmers. The country's first Prime Minister used to say that everything can wait but not agriculture. Despite that Congress remained ignorant of the problems of small scale farmers. Deendayal Ji in 60s used to say that every field should get water and every hand should get work," said Singh.

Singh slammed Congress for not heeding to a few of its leaders' vision and ignoring plights of 'Kisan and jawan' and praised the Modi government for ensuring one rank one pension.

Speaking on security preparedness, the Defence Minister said that in past seven years country hasn't witnessed any big terrorist strike.

"We didn't let terrorists succeed. Today even terrorists know that they aren't even secure in their safe houses. One incident took place in Uri and our army took revenge by entering their houses across borders in Balakot," said Singh while assuring that the country is prepared to deal with those who wish to create terror in the country.

The Union Minister also spoke of sacrifices made by the BJP to ensure their commitment to the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.

"There are many organisations affiliated to BJP that too have sacrificed a lot. In fact, we too have sacrificed our state government's for this cause," he pointed out. The minister also gave credit to the BJP government for the abrogation of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We had ideological commitment towards full integration of the Jammu and Kashmir," said Singh.

Present at the state executive meet were CM Vijay Rupani, deputy CM Nitin Patel, State chief BJP CR Patil along with Union minister and Gujarat in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, union minister Parshottam Rupala, Darshana Jardosh, Devusinh Chauhan and MPs and MLAs along with other state executive members. (ANI)