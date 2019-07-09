Rafting activities halted in Kullu for two days

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 08 (ANI): Kullu district tourism department ordered a temporary halt on rafting activities on Beas river for two days starting from Monday.

According to the district transport officer B.C Negi, the dam has been emptied in the hydropower project at Preeni for clearing of silt. As a result, the water level in Beas river is rising.

The rafting activities will be resumed after July 9. (ANI)

