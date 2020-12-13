Raghav Chadha among 3 MLAs detained by Delhi Police ahead of protest outside Shah' residence

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday detained three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs including Raghav Chadha ahead of their planned protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. MLAs Rituraj Govind and Kuldeep Kumar were also detained.

This comes after Delhi Police had rejected Raghav Chadha's request for permission to hold a demonstration outside the Union Minister Shah's residence on Sunday in view of the pandemic.

"...Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon'ble Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police," the Delhi Police said in its reply.

"...all social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions/other gathering are prohibited up to 31.12.2020 throughout NCT of Delhi in order to prevent and control the outbreak of pandemic disease namely COVID-19," the order said.

On Saturday, Raghav Chadha has written a letter to Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police requesting for permission to hold a dharna outside the residence of Union Home Minister against alleging misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). (ANI)