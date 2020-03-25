Raghav Chadha chairs DJB meeting, reviews preparedness to ensure water supply in capital

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness to maintain uninterrupted water supply and unhindered sewage services in the national capital in the coming days in view of the complete lockdown to contain coronavirus.

"The stock position and availability of chemicals and other items used in the treatment of water was reviewed and directions were given to the officials to ensure the supply chain of such essential chemicals and other items, which are required to maintain the supply of clean drinking water remains uninterrupted," a release issued after the meeting said.

"Water distribution through water tankers was also reviewed and necessary instructions were given with regard to coordination with the local police officials for unhindered movement of tankers and instructions with regard to social distancing, while supplying the water through tankers," added the release.

Further, senior DJB officials were directed to coordinate with local police and DMs and SDMs in the neighbouring satellite towns to facilitate the travel of employees, who come from outside Delhi.

Engineering divisions were directed to ensure adequate water supply using tankers to night shelters set-up by the government, where the food is being provided to the poor and destitute.

Delhi has recorded 35 positive cases of COVID-19 and has witnessed one death due to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

India has so far recorded 606 cases of positive cases which includes 43 foreign nationals. So far, 10 people have died of COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

