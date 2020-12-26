Raghav Chadha files complaint against BJP leaders for illegally entering DJB Headquarters

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha has filed a complaint against BJP leaders including party Delhi President Adesh Gupta for allegedly leading and participating in unlawful assembly of over 200 BJP workers and illegally entering Delhi Jal Board's Headquarters through criminal force by breaking chain of its gate.

Chadha, in his complaint, alleged that that the BJP leaders, including local unit president Adesh Gupta, forcibly tried to enter the office with about 200 workers.

After a mob vandalised the office of Chadha on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA had alleged the "goons of the BJP" were behind the incident.

"The BJP goons entered the Delhi Jal Board office and vandalised it. They challenged me and warned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against supporting and speaking for farmers. There is CCTV footage. It is clear that this incident took place with help of Delhi Police," the Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman had said, requesting Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to understand the gravity of the problem.

"Captain should come out from his farmhouse and talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of discrediting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Chadha had said.

ON Twitter, he had shared a CCTV footage "which shows the Delhi Police quietly standing behind the protestors and facilitating the attack, while DJB's private security (whose uniform is similar to Khaki vardi) trying hard to stop them from trespassing."

"Scenes captured in the CCTV cameras of my office at Delhi Jal Board clearly show lumpen elements of BJP entering the office to carry out the violent attack," he had said. (ANI)