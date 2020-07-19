Raghav Chadha inspects DJB's water augmentation project in Palla region

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday visited the Palla region inspected the 'Water Augmentation Project' being carried out by the DJB in the region.

In accordance with the chief minister's vision of 24*7 drinking water supply in the national capital, Chadha pointed out how an additional 25 million gallons per day (MGD) water can be extracted in a sustainable manner through this region as extracted groundwater gets recharged automatically during the flood season.

The team also visited the automation centre created by the DJB to control and monitor all working of tubewells in the Palla region.

Chadha also stressed upon the need of water auditing and instructed DJB to put flowmeters in the complete supply system of the existing 25 MGD as well as for future extraction so that water is not wasted at all.

He said, "To bring about an overall improvement in the water management system of the board, this additional 25 MGD should be extracted and connected to the main supply to augment the distribution of water in North and Northwest Delhi." He also asked the officials to focus on the fact that DJB should not leave any stone unturned to provide 24*7 uninterrupted water supply to the citizens of Delhi.

Further, it is estimated that the work of Installation of 200 tubewells to extract 25 MGD water will be complete in two years.

The DJB Vice-Chairman, along with the officials, also visited the site of the Delhi government's ambitious plan of floodwater harvesting in the floodplains of Delhi. The project is being executed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and instructed DJB officials to provide all kind of assistance to make the project a success. The 25 acre pond with a depth of 1.75 acres was also checked. More than 35 piezometers have been installed up to a distance of 2 km to study the impact of recharged water during floods.

Chadha further said, "Many technical committees, researchers and scientists opinions were brought to the table, believing the fact that this project has the potential to increase the groundwater levels which can be extracted during lean season to augment the water supply in the capital."

Currently, the pilot project is being executed on 25 acres which will be extrapolated to 1,000 acres, he added. (ANI)

