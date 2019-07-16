Raghav Chadha tears into BJP for criticising AAP's decision on Maithili language

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Raghav Chadha on Tuesday slammed BJP for criticising AAP over making Maithili as an optional language in Delhi government schools.

The AAP leader also added that soon the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will add the Bhojpuri language in the curriculum.

"BJP has started dividing the people. On what basis they are criticizing us. This decision was crucial for people from Purvachal. One of the MLA from South Delhi has also said that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should be thrown out from Delhi. We will include Bhojpuri along with Maithili in the course. I want to ask them why they are against the introduction of Maithili and Bhojpuri language in schools ?" he questioned.

Chadha also informed media that all schools in Delhi will be asked to celebrate the five day Maithili language festival.

It should be noted that the decision of introducing two new languages comes at a time when only a few months are left for the Delhi assembly elections. Critics believe that those who speak the said languages will play an important role in deciding the fate of AAP in the city. (ANI)

