Raghav Chadha urges recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma, save lives

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): AAP leader Raghav Chada on Sunday appealed recovered COVID-19 patients in the national capital to donate their plasma for the treatment of patients undergoing coronavirus treatment.

"I want to appeal to the people of Delhi, all those who have got cured of COVID-19, to come forward and donate plasma. Donating plasma will cause no discomfort or weakness to the recovered patients. Apart from this, the Delhi government has also made special provisions for those willing to donate plasma," Chadha told ANI here.

"The Delhi Government will provide pickup and drop facility by sending AC car, refreshment and juices will be arranged for those who donate plasma and most importantly those who donate plasma will also be issued a certificate by the Chief Minister of Delhi," he added.

The AAP leader said that the recovered patients should treat it as a responsibility bestowed upon them.

He further credited the people and the government in the national capital for the high COVID-19 recovery rate.

"Due to the efforts of people and the tireless efforts of the Kejriwal government, the recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is at 70 per cent. In the coming days, I can see it getting even better. The recovery rate in Delhi is even better than the national average. The prime focus of the government is on decreasing the number of deaths due to the disease in the national capital," Chadha said.

A total of 2,244 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 99,444 in the national capital.

According to the official data, the number of COVID-19 cases includes 71,339 recovered/discharged/migrated, 25,038 active cases and 3,067 deaths. (ANI)

