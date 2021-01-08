Raghav Chadha urges Shekhawat to ask Haryana not to release 'dirty water' into Yamuna

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat "to rein in Haryana government" from "releasing dirty water into Yamuna".

He also released a video detailing Rohtak X-Regulator's polluted condition, which, he said "is a result of the Haryana government releasing untreated effluents, with ammonia levels increasing to 40 ppm".

According to Delhi Jal Board release, the agency regularly carries out river survey works.



"As per our latest survey of the Rohtak X-regulator, it was observed not only has the water turned a dirty green, but the ammonia levels have risen to an alarming 40 ppm. We would like to bring this to the immediate attention of Union Minister for Jal Shakti. Such alarming levels of ammonia are extremely dangerous and will compel us to shut down our plants, which will have a subsequent impact on the water supply in Delhi," the DJB release said.

The board said that apart from Rohtak X-Regulator, the DJB team also surveyed Barota village and DD-8 at Piao Manihari and the ammonia levels were found to be at 6 ppm and 3 ppm respectively.

The release said DD-8 supplies water to Delhi from Haryana.

"We request the Haryana government to take urgent cognisance of it and take immediate steps to curb the release of untreated effluents into the Yamuna. The water received at Delhi should be ammonia-free, but the release of untreated water on behalf of the Haryana government leads to an increase in ammonia levels, following which Delhi is compelled to shut down its plants," Chadha said. (ANI)

