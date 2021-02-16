Raghav Chadha visits Bhagirathi water treatment plant, says turbidity levels in Ganga water brought down

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Delhi Jal board Chairman Raghav Chadha Monday visited Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant to inspect situation and preparedness in dealing with high turbidity in water coming from Ganga river in the aftermath of Uttarakhand disaster.

"Visited Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant this morning to check on the preparedness in dealing with high turbidity levels in the aftermath of Uttarakhand disaster and am pleased to inform that Delhi Jal Board's relentless efforts led to the WTP once again operating at full capacity," Chadha said in a tweet.





"On the instructions of Delhi CM the Delhi Jal Board team has been working tirelessly to mitigate the situation, as a result, the turbidity levels have been brought down from 8000 NTU to 960 NTU. Further efforts are on and in a day's time levels will be brought within the normal range," he added.

Speaking to ANI, the Aam Admi Party leader said that water coming through upper Ganga canal is treated at Bhagirathi plant and provided to the residents of Delhi.

"But now, due to the disaster in Uttarakhand, there is huge dirt in water including pieces of wood and mud. The pollution level of water reached 8,000 NTU. Generally, it is 100 NTU in the month of February. Due to this, Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant and, Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant had to treat less quantity of water than their normal capacities," he said.

Chadha said there was decrease in supply to south, east and northeast Delhi for two day and tankers were used to meet the demand.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

