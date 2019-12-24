Raghubar Das loses to Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur East

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday lost to Independent candidate Saryu Roy from his traditional Jamshedpur East seat in state assembly polls.

Das lost to Roy with a margin of 15833. He had won the seat by over 70,000 votes in 2014.

Das on Monday handed over his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan here after the BJP lost assembly polls in the state.

"I met the Governor and handed over my resignation. I am grateful to the 3.25 crore population of Jharkhand for giving me the opportunity to work for the development of the state," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Before handing over his resignation to the Governor Draupadi Murmu, Das said that he has accepted the verdict given by the public in the state elections.

Das also congratulated JMM working president Hemant Soren for the victory of the alliance led by his party in the elections. "My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Hemant Soren and all the newly-elected MLA," Das said. (ANI)

