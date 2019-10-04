Representative image
Representative image

Raghubar Das pays tribute to police jawans killed in Naxal encounter, vows to end Naxalism in J'khand

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:36 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday expressed grief over the death of two police jawans in an encounter with Naxals and said that their sacrifice will not go in vain.
"Naxalism is breathing its last in Jharkhand and we will only rest when we eradicate it completely," Das told reporters here.
"Two of our jawans lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals. Salute to their sacrifice. This sacrifice will not go in vain, Naxalism is taking its last breaths and we will only stop once it is wiped out completely. The government will always stand by the kin of the deceased personnel," Das had earlier put out a tweet.
Acting on a specific tip-off, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and police had launched an operation near the Dassam fall area on Thursday night.
An encounter between the team and the Naxals broke out in the early hours today, following which one jawan, Kanchan Prasad Mahto, was killed on the spot while another, Akhilesh Ram, got grievously injured.
Ram was taken to the Medical Hospital for treatment where he breathed his last.
The police have launched a search operation to nab the Naxals in the region following the encounter. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:17 IST

Ravidas temple row: SC asks petitioners to meet AG and chalk out...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 : The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the petitioners in Ramdas Temple demolition case to convene a meeting with the Attorney General KK Venugopal and chalk out a possible amicable solution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:15 IST

People in AICC offices hatched conspiracies against Rahul...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against Rahul Gandhi to ensure that the latter fails as the Congress president. He also said he will be unable to continue in the party for long if his voice is not hea

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:13 IST

A day after rain and storm, fallen trees disrupt traffic in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Traffic in and around the national capital was disrupted on Friday after a number of trees were uprooted due to a strong storm and rainfall last evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:13 IST

Kullu: Rohtang pass receives fresh snowfall

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Rohtang pass in Kullu received fresh snowfall on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:57 IST

Mutual cooperation required to tackle sea related threats: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday said that seas are going to become the most important areas of countries' mutual cooperation and in tackling possible threats. He also stressed that "India is not part of any alliance and its corporation is not directed aga

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:26 IST

CISF to set up 'permanent' base in hypersensitive Baglihar Hydro...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to have a permanent deployment at Baglihar Hydro Electric Power plant in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:25 IST

Priya Dutt undeserving, Congress should've heeded Nirupam's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Congress MP Husain Dalwai on Friday accused party leader Priya Dutt of manipulating the ticket allocation process in Maharashtra and added that she was undeserving of the importance given to her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:23 IST

PMC bank crisis: ED files case against two HDIL directors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate, Maharashtra has registered an Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ECIR) to probe erring bank officials in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:22 IST

UP Cong committee chairman writes to Priyanka Gandhi, urges to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Congress party should prepare for the 2022 Assembly elections and focus on bolstering its efforts on the ground apart from countering BJP and the RSS parties through social media and newspapers, said Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Haji S

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:08 IST

TN: 18 Lankan fishermen apprehended for fishing in Indian waters

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard apprehends eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen and eight boats for illegally fishing in Indian waters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:54 IST

Adityanath flags off IRCTC's special Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s first passenger train, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:53 IST

Greater Noida: 12 arrested for running illegal inter-state cement plant

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Twelve people were on Friday arrested for allegedly running an illegal inter-state cement plant in Greater Noida.

Read More
iocl