Raghubar Das writes to Jharkhand Chief Minister, urges him to open industries in green and orange zones

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): BJP leader Raghubar Das on Tuesday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to open industries in the green and orange zones in the interest of workers.

In a letter, the former Chief Minister highlighted that it is necessary to start production again in factories not only in the interest of the labourers but also in the interest of the industry.

"The livelihood of millions of labourers' families in Jharkhand depends on the industry. The states that while are fighting COVID-19 pandemic, the plight of contractual and non-contractual labourers has also surfaced. They are not getting wages. Hence, industries in green and orange zones should be allowed to operate taking all necessary precautions," the BJP leader suggested.

Stressing on problems faced by several workers who rely on 1,600 industries in Adityapur industrial area, he said that among these industries, 1,000 industries depend on the country's largest automobile company Tata Motors.

"80,000 labourers work in these 1,000 industries. As production of Tata Motors is affected, the industries and its workers in Adityapur dependent on it are in a bad state. For them, maintaining their families has become a serious problem," Das said.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to take all initiatives to start these industrial units in Jharkhand with necessary precautions at the earliest as it will strengthen the economy as well as improve the state of labourers. (ANI)

