Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Rahul, allies flourish on atmosphere of 'uncertainty' in J-K: Jitendra Singh

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party allies stating that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was not taken to please their ears as they are the ones who actually have flourished and thrived in an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear-mongering.
"It wasn't the decision which would have pleased or be a piece of music to the ears of Rahul Gandhi and his allies, as they are the ones who actually have flourished and thrived in an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear-mongering," said Singh, while speaking to ANI.
He targeted the parties who opposed the Centre's move to scrap Article 370, Article 35A, and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories.
This comes a day after Rahul raised concerns over the prevailing situation in the Valley, stating that reports of violence were coming out and people were dying in Jammu and Kashmir.
He had called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transparently tell the country about the situation and assuage people.
"There are reports of violence; there are reports of people dying in Jammu and Kashmir. So we stopped our deliberation on the issue of Congress president. We had a presentation on what was going on in Jammu and Kashmir," Gandhi had said on Saturday night.
He had said the Congress was concerned about the reports. "It is very important that the Central government speaks on the situation in the state," he had said.
"Now it is very important that the Government of India and the Prime Minister make it very clear and transparent, exactly what is happening in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."
"We are very concerned about reports that are coming and the government needs to assuage the country and tell the country exactly what is happening and be completely transparent," he had said.
Parliament recently withdrew special status to the Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:13 IST

