Rahul asks Congress workers to take up relief ops in flood-affected states

New Delhi [India], Jul 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to his party workers to immediately take up relief operations in the flood-affected states of Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.

"The flood situation in Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram has worsened and the people living in these states have been badly affected. I appeal to all the Congress party workers in these states to immediately take up relief operations," he tweeted.

In the last several days, torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the country particularly in the eastern and north-eastern parts. The incessant downpour has led to casualties and damage to crops and livestock.

The state governments in the affected states have directed officials to make adequate arrangements for ensuring relief aid to the affected people. (ANI)

