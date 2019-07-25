Rahul back from foreign visit, CWC meeting likely very soon

Rahul Gandhi (file pic)
Jul 25, 2019

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi, who was said to have been away abroad, returned home on Thursday morning, amidst speculation that the much-awaited meeting of the Congress Working Committee may take place soon to choose a successor to him as Congress president.
Party sources said the CWC is likely to be held very soon and its date would be announced in a day or two. Congress general secretary in-charge (organization) KC Venugopal will meet Rahul Gandhi regarding same.
All eyes are now on the CWC that may likely decide the next President which is seen to be in a state of inaction after the massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and Gandhi's resignation as its president.
Rahul offered to step down from his post at the CWC meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's drubbing in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. Almost two months after that not only has Gandhi made his resignation public but also removed the tag of "Congress President" from the bio of his official Twitter handle.
While Rahul was abroad, key political developments back home, particularly in Karnataka, have come as a further setback to the Congress. With Congress-JD (S) government losing the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, party is left to ruleonly in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry. (ANI)

