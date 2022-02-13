Rahul Bajaj cremated with full state honours in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): The last rites of Industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee, Rahul Bajaj, were performed with full state honours at Vaikuntha crematorium in Pune on Sunday.

He had passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday.

His sons, Sanjeev and Rajiv Bajaj, performed the last rites with full state honour prior to the electric cremation of the mortal remains. Rajiv Bajaj was handed over the national flag.

Top business leaders, along with Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Baba Ramdev, Supriya Sule Pune, Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta, were among the key attendees.

Bajaj breathed his last at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune at 2:30 pm on Saturday.



Dr Parvez Grant, Chairman, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that Rahul Bajaj passed away at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune at 2:30 pm on Saturday. He was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last month.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that Rahul Bajaj's funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj held a Bachelor's degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard.

Bajaj was a former member of the Rajya Sabha. Besides, he had been the chairman of the International Business Council at the World Economic Forum.

Bajaj was one of the longest-serving chairmen of corporate India.

He served as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) twice. He also rendered his services as president of CII from 1979 to 1980 and again from 1999 to 2000. (ANI)

