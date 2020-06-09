Rahul conveys condolences to family of sarpanch killed by terrorists

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conveyed his condolences to the kin of Ajay Pandita, a party sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir who was killed by terrorists on Monday.

Gandhi said in a tweet that violence will never win.

"My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief. Violence will never win," he said.

Unidentified terrorists fired upon Pandita at Lokbawan in Anantnag. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. (ANI)