Rahul for mass testing to isolate coronavirus hotspots

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday stressed the need for mass testing to isolate coronavirus hotspots and allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen.

Gandhi took to Twitter to write: "The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery and suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers and business owners. It needs a "smart" upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots and allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen."

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday evening climbed to 9,352 and 324 deaths. (ANI)

