Rahul Gandhi acting against interests of country: Union Minister R K Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues his offensive against the Central government over Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister RK Singh on Wednesday accused him of acting against the interests of the country.

"Rahul Gandhi does not understand what is going on and is acting against the interest of India and Kashmir. Article 370 disrupted the development of the region and gave leeway to Pakistan financed separatists to operate in the region," Singh told ANI.

The Congress leader had earlier said that there was unrest in Jammu and Kashmir due to the media and communications blackout and heightened security.

"The Parliament has made several laws for the development of the country which was not implemented in the region due to Article 370. The situation was in fact worse before Article 370 was scrapped. People used to pelt stones and hoist ISIS flags," Singh said.

He added that curfews and communication bans were also implemented before the special status was scrapped.

Singh also hit out at Pakistan and said that if the neighbouring country gets aggressive, they will get a befitting response.

"I don't think Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will choose a military approach with India. We have defeated the country time and time again. Pakistan is already in a crisis. We should not give heed to them," the union minister said.

He also said that the only thing left to do in Kashmir if free the (Pakistan) occupied Kashmir. (ANI)

