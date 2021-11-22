Rahul Gandhi alleges corruption in Jan Dhan accounts

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, citing a media report attacked the central government over alleged corruption in the transfer of money in Jan Dhan accounts.

According to media reports, the State Bank of India had deducted a total amount of Rs 164 crore from Jan Dhan account holders. The report quoted a study by IIT Bombay.



The media report said between 2017 and September 2020, the bank had collected a total of Rs 254 crore from Jan Dhan account holders for transactions through UPI and Rupay card. The bank had collected Rs 17.70 from each account holder during this period.

On this, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Who is responsible to keeping the accounts of these monies?"

The Congress leader has been attacking the Modi government for corruption. Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, Congress had alleged corruption in acquiring Rafale Jet from Dassault. (ANI)

