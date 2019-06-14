Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi appeal to 'young friends' to donate blood

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to the social media platform to appeal to the youths for donating blood on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day on Friday.
"Blood donation done by you is a lifeline for the needy. I congratulate all blood donors on World Blood Donor Day. I appeal to our young friends to donate blood whenever they find an opportunity for it," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Facebook.

World Blood Donor Day, established in 2004, is marked every year on June 14. The event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood. It is also an occasion to thank blood donors for their voluntary efforts in this direction. (ANI)

