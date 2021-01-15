Rahul Gandhi asks people to join Kisan Adhikar campaign

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday and asked people to be a part of the 'Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar' campaign.

"The 'annadata' of the country are doing Satyagraha against their arrogant Modi government for their rights. Today, entire India is raising its voice against the atrocities on farmers and rising prices of petrol and diesel. You too join and become a part of this Satyagraha. #SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar," said the Congress leader.



Gandhi is set to lead a march to the Governor's House in the national capital today, as part of the party's nationwide agitation to express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest against the three new farm laws.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader KC Venugopal also urged people to join the campaign and said today will be marked in history as the day India stood up against a tyrannical force to protect the rights of our 'annadata'.

"Today will be marked in history as the day India stood up against a tyrannical force to protect the rights of our annadata. Join us in the #SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar campaign and demand the government repeal three anti-farmer laws and roll back historically high fuel prices," he said.

The party is observing 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' today and all state units have been asked to gherao all Raj Bhavans in states.

Congress Party has demanded a repeal of the farm laws brought by the Central government, against which farmer organisations have been sitting in protest at the various borders of Delhi for 50 days now. (ANI)