Rahul Gandhi can continue Bharat Jodo Yatra following covid protocols : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): In the wake of sudden surge in covid cases in China and other countries across the world, 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly receiveing flak from BJP.

Joining the band, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took a jibe at Rahul's Yatra and said, "Rahul Gandhi can continue with his Bharat Jodo Yatra but only after following Covid19 protocols."

Many Parliamentarians including Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wore masks in the Parliament today.



Citing the reference, the Union Minister said, "Today, all MPs wore face masks in Parliament. Govt of India has issued advisories to all States/UTs regarding the Covid19 situation."

On Thursday, Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Malab Village in Nuh's Haryana.

On Wednesday, while addressing a gathering here, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other parties and said that the leaders of these parties do not listen to the public.

"Nowadays, there is a gap between the leaders of BJP, Samajwadi Party, and the public. Leaders think there is no need to listen to the public and give speeches for hours. We have tried to change this in this journey," Gandhi earlier said on Wednesday.(ANI)

