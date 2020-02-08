Rahul Gandhi casts vote at Aurangzeb Road in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cast his vote at a polling booth in Aurangzeb Road here.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also cast her vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who will cast her vote at a polling booth in Lodhi Estate.



Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh exercised their franchise at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency.



Polling for 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am. Counting of votes will be done on February 11.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won three seats. Congress did not open its account.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

