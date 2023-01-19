Rahul Gandhi, CM Sukhu visit Kathgarh Shiva Temple

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other dignitaries visit the historic Kathgarh Shiva Temple in the Indora area in Himachal's Kangra district on Wednesday.

The Congress MP performed pooja at the temple with fellow leaders of the party and others who also joined him in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The yatra which entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday resumed from Maser in Kangra district before heading towards its last leg in Kashmir.

Congress leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh joined the Yatra in the Indora area of Kangra district.



While addressing the gathering at Manser, Gandhi said that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was aimed at uniting the nation against the communal and divisive forces to give a strong reply to the nefarious designs of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the RSS.

Gandhi said that he received a tremendous response from the general public during this Yatra and learned a lot from the people of 'Bharat'. At the request of the Himachal leadership, he has made a few changes in his Yatra's route so that he could also cover Himachal Pradesh on his way to Kashmir.

Chief Minister Sukhu while welcoming Gandhi said that the massive victory of the Congress was in fact the victory of truth over corruption. The credit goes to the dedication and hard work of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi stated Sukhu.

While welcoming Gandhi, MP and State Congress President, Pratibha Singh, assured him that the State Government and the Party would implement all the ten guarantees of the Congress as promised in its 'Pratigya Patra'.

This 24-kilometre Yatra starting from Manser Toll Plaza will converge at Malout Village in the Indora area of Kangra district and is scheduled to enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 19. (ANI)

