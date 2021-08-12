Rahul Gandhi compliments Goa Youth Congress for service during Covid pandemic

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 12 (ANI): During a felicitation function in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday complimented Goa Youth Congress for supplying Oxygen to Covid patients as well as providing essential commodities to the needy.

"It is the duty of every Youth Congress worker to extend a helping hand to the needy in our Country. Youth Congress teams across the nation have done a commendable job during Covid Pandemic. I compliment all of them. Goa Youth Congress functionaries must continue with their good work," Gandhi said.

He congratulated the Goa Youth Congress members for their commendable work of supplying Oxygen to the Covid Patients as well as providing essential commodities to the needy during a felicitation function held at Delhi.



Six Youth Congress members namely Varad Mardolkar -State President, Glean Cabral, Gen Secretary, Archit Naik- General Secretary, Vivek D'Silva- North District President, Himanshu Tivrekar- Mapusa Youth Congress President and

Saish Aroskar- St. Andre Youth President was honoured by Rahul Gandhi at a function held at Indian Youth Congress Headquarters in New Delhi.

Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas B.V., National Incharge Krishna Allavaru, Goa Incharge Akhilesh Yadav, and others were present during the function.

"It is a proud feeling for all of us to get felicitated at the hands of our top leader Rahul Gandhi. His words of appreciation have motivated all of us and we will continue to do service to humanity," said Goa Youth Congress president Varad Mardolkar.

"We are very much grateful to GPCC president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat for their complete support and guidance to carry out the good work," said Varad Mardolkar. (ANI)

